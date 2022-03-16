Noted artiste Zar Muhammad dies at 61

PESHAWAR: Noted television, radio and film artiste Zar Muhammad died at the age of 61 here on Tuesday and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

He had been ill for the last several days and was admitted to a private hospital for breathing complications.

He breathed his last on Tuesday morning when his condition deteriorated after an operation.

People from different walks of life including artistes and journalists attended his funeral prayer at Shah Qabool locality in Dabgari Garden.

He is survived by a widow, three sons and three daughters.

Zar Muhammad was born on April 18, 1961 in Dabgari in Peshawar. His ancestors had come from Mullagori area in Khyber tribal district.

After matriculation, Zar Muhammad joined the Pakistan Army as a boxer but quit the job after a few years as he was fond of acting.

He started his career in performing art from Radio Pakistan’s children programme, Batoor. He started working in TV programme from PTV Peshawar Centre from a Pashto drama, Soray aw Stori under the direction of known director Shaukat Ali (late) and later performed on big screen while acting in Pashto movie, Bar aw Shahbaz.

He performed in a number of Urdu, Pashto and Hikndko dramas and earned a reputation as a villain. Zar Muhammad was awarded twice by the KP government with ‘Zinda Amen’ award. He also received awards from non-governmental organizations in recognition of his services.

The artiste community termed his death a great loss for the industry.