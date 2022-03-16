‘Younger women entrepreneurs can benefit from role models, networking’

The Consulate General of Turkey in Karachi, in collaboration with the New World Concepts, organised an outdoor celebration of International Women’s Day Month titled ‘Breaking Barriers: Women Entrepreneurs of Pakistan and Turkey’ at the Consulate’s premises on Tuesday.

The event was organised with the support of Turkish companies operating in Pakistan -- HITIT and Arcelik Dawlance, said a press release. “There is an urgent need for business and industry to be more gender inclusive and create more opportunities for women SMEs. We continue to raise awareness and promote the role of women entrepreneurs to meet the challenges Pakistan faces,” said Yasmin Hyder, CEO New World Concepts and president of the Pakistan Women Entrepreneurs Network.

Mr Cemal Sangu, consul general of Turkey in Karachi, welcomed the guests and emphasised the need for women economic empowerment. He expressed his pleasure at hosting the celebration of women entrepreneurs of Pakistan and Turkey.

The new Consulate General of Turkey in Karachi, inaugurated last year, is the largest Turkish consulate in the world, signifying the depth of bilateral relations between both countries. Keynote speaker Professor Dr Aytul Ercil, a senior businesswoman and board member of KAGIDER, (Turkish Women Entrepreneurs Association), flew in from Istanbul for the event. She emphasised the importance of business networking and role models for younger women entrepreneurs as a source of inspiration.

She also shared the successful growth of KAGIDER and its efforts at the socio-economic development of Turkey. Naila Naqvi, a leading woman entrepreneur, shared her journey and both personal and professional challenges faced in achieving her goals.

Sarwat Gilani, brand ambassador for the Special Olympics Pakistan, announced the next Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, in June 2023. Girl athlete leaders also spoke about their stories of inclusion and their excitement to represent Pakistan at the next world games.