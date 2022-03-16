Fruit trader shot dead for resisting mugging bid

A man was shot dead for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Shah Latif Town on Tuesday.

Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy, where he was identified as 50-year-old Sardar Rind. The Shah Latif police said the vicitm hailed from Mirpur Sakro and was a fruit trader.

The police said Rind was going back after selling fruits in the New Sabzi Mandi when two armed men riding a motorcycle intercepted him and told him to hand over cash and other valuables to them. When he resisted, one of the two robbers opened fire at him and the two escaped.

Over 12 citizens robbed

A large number of people stated a protest in New Karachi after a gang of street criminals looted over a dozen citizens at gunpoint. The citizens gathered outside the Bilal Colony police station and staged a protest after more than 12 citizens were deprived of their cell phones, cash and other valuables.

They said four men on two motorcycles snatched 17 cell phones, cash and other valuables from the citizens. They said they staged the protest after the police refused to register cases over the incident.

Teenage girl commits suicide

A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide at her house in Baldia Town. Police said the family of 18-year-old girl Zarina, daughter of Arshad, had brought the victim to the Murshid Hospital, from where she was later shifted to the Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The family told police that she apparently killed herself by consuming poison over unexplained reasons.