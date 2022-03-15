Punjab has deep-rooted civilisation: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE:PMLN president and leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif in his tweet on Punjab Cultural Day has said that flowing rivers are a symbol of civilisations. “That is why Punjab, naturally the land of five rivers, has a river-like depth, deep-rooted civilisation and waves like enthusiasm,” he said, adding it was the combination of these elements that distinguished Punjabi culture, language and way of life in the world. Let us highlight this beauty in front of the world and send a message of love to everyone, he said.