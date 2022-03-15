No-trust move turns walima into political gathering

PESHAWAR: The Walima reception of Arbab Arsala Khan, the son of Arbab Alamgir, turned into a political gathering, where the leaders of various political parties discussed the no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Politicians, retired and serving bureaucrats and people from all walks of life attended the wedding ceremony of the grandson of former chief minister late Arbab Jehangir Khan and son of the former federal minister Arbab Alamgir Khan and Asma Alamgir Khan.

Arbab Arsalah Khan’s marriage was solemnized with Guleena Khan Akhund, daughter of Mohammad Ibrahim Khan. The Walima was held at a hotel in Islamabad. The hotel is located at a distance from the D-Chowk, where the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) recently held a well-attended protest meeting.

The government and opposition would be facing each other once again as soon as the National Assembly speaker convenes the session to hold voting on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, central and provincial leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Awami National Party were prominent among the guests.

The hosts Arbab Alamgir Khan, Arbab Zarak Khan and Asama Alamgir Khan were busy receiving guests in separate halls for male and female guests.

Contrary to the highly charged political atmosphere, the guests enjoyed various statements of national leaders they recently made on different occasions. They had fun and exchanged pleasantries.

However, they were unanimous that leaders and workers were trembling with fear after the no-confidence motion. They said Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been telling the nation not to worry had started addressing public meetings and was using derogatory language against the opposition. They believed that the prime minister should face the move with confidence and in a democratic way, not getting into a panic.

Instead of creating divisions and spreading hatred among the nation, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and opposition leaders should avoid making derogatory remarks against each other, they argued. “It is the responsibility of national leadership to lead the nation and inculcate tolerance instead of hurling threats,” said a guest, Wali Jan, 65.