Monday March 14, 2022
Two killed over land dispute

By Our Correspondent
March 14, 2022

SUKKUR: Two people, including a seven years old boy, were killed in a firing incident in Sukkur on Sunday over a land disputre. Some unidentified armed motorcyclists attacked a 27-year-old Danish Shar and his 7-year-old nephew Nisar Ahmed Shar killing them both at Lashari Laro, district Shikarpur. The Police suspect rivalry over property behind the murders.

