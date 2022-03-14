Hosting OIC FMs great honour for Pakistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that after holding a successful extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) in Islamabad last year, now hosting the upcoming 48th session of OIC-CFMs would be a great honour for Pakistan.

The foreign minister was chairing a high-level meeting with regard to arrangements for the upcoming OIC-CFMs session in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood, Special Secretary Raza Bashir Tarrar, spokesperson Asim Iftikhar and other senior officials, a press release said.

Heads of different committees of the ministry gave a comprehensive briefing to the foreign minister about the arrangements for the upcoming event. The foreign minister, during the meeting, observed that Pakistan was fast becoming a centre for global attention due to the diplomatic situation. He also thanked all the participants and directed them to spare no effort to finalise the preparations for OIC CFMs.