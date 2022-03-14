Transporters asked to cut 25 per cent fares

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal has asked the transporters to cut fares up to 25 per cent to provide relief to the people.

According to a district administration spokesman, chairing a meeting, Commissioner (Rawalpindi Division) Noor ul Amin Mengal has asked the transporters that in view of the reduction in fuel prices, all the transporters should announce reduction up to 25 per cent in the fares to provide relief to the people.

In this regard, he directed the transporters to display fare reduction banners at their respective bus stands on which previous and current fares should be displayed prominently.

He also asked the Transport Association to get published advertisements in newspapers in this regard.

The Commissioner also instructed the transporters to keep their waiting areas and washrooms neat and clean so that the people could be facilitated.

He said, tuff tiles should also be installed in the waiting areas besides ensuring proper cleanliness arrangements at all the city bus stands. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Tahir Farooq, Secretary Regional Transport Authority, Rashid Ali and all the transporters of the district. Briefing the meeting, Secretary RTA said that there are 18 bus stands in the city.