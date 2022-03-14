Security beefed up at churches in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik here on Sunday enhanced security at churches.
According to a police spokesman, Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs and SHOs on Sunday checked security at churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.
He informed that Rawalpindi police have made strict measures to ensure security of the Christian community at churches. CPO further ordered effective patrolling in their respective areas and Plain cloth police officials and well-equipped policemen should also perform duties near the churches and public places.
Along with this police also decided to take strict action against beggars and asked hotels to maintain a proper check in and out records of visitors, spokesman added.
Islamabad : Celebrating spring and the fact that COVID restrictions have been relaxed, the Floral Art Society ,...
Rawalpindi : The police have arrested two gamblers on cockfighting and recovered Rs9,000, two chickens, two...
Islamabad : The Headstart School organised the annual robotics competition on its Kuri campus here.Forty teams from...
Rawalpindi : The prices of ghee/cooking oil, rice, ‘atta’, pulses, chicken, tea, washing powders and all kinds of...
Rawalpindi : The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakstan's Afalah Scholarship Programme organised a scholarships distribution...
Islamabad, which is considered Pakistan’s model city for its cleanliness and greenery, is fast losing its charm due...
Comments