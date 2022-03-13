Show performance instead of slamming rivals, Siraj to PM

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to tell the people his government’s 4-year performance instead of unleashing verbal attacks on political opponents.

The dirty language used by the PM and other government ministers against the opposition leaders is unsuitable for the head of the government and could not be allowed in any civilized society, he said while addressing the Shoora members of Islami Jamiat Talba at Mansoorah Saturday.

Siraj also demanded the government lift ban on student unions. He alleged that the PTI government destroyed education and other sectors in four years and failed to provide a uniform education system to the country.

“The door of education was almost closed for poor children due to massive increase in fee and increase in poverty.” The past governments, he said, were equally responsible for the plight of the masses.

“The prime minister had openly violated the Election Commission rules by holding a public meeting in Lower Dir amid the local government elections in KPK. The prime minister, on one side, cited examples of rule of law in the West but on the other side he (PM) himself was violating the country’s constitution.