Truck carrying goods from Uzbekistan reaches Pakistan

LANDIKOTAL: Pakistani customs officials on Saturday welcomed a truck loaded with the import goods that reached Pakistan from Uzbekistan via Afghanistan. Additional Collector Customs Muhammad Tayyab, traders and other officials warmly welcomed the truck at Torkham border.

They showered rose petals on the driver and his helper when they entered Pakistan. Adeel Ahmad, the driver of the truck, said that he drove the truck three weeks ago from Uzbekistan but due to heavy snow on the roads in Afghanistan delayed his movement for a few days. Muhammad Tayyab said under the Transport International Route (TIR) agreement they received more than 80 container trucks from Uzbekistan with imported goods in the past one year.

He said they exported rice, leather and sports goods, medicines and other items to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other central Asian states. He added that Pakistan imported medicines and cotton from Uzbekistan. The official said that the Torkham transit terminal project would be complete by next year which would help increase trade with the central Asian countries.