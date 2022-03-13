Truck carrying goods from Uzbekistan reaches Pakistan

LANDIKOTAL: Pakistani customs officials on Saturday welcomed a truck loaded with the import goods that reached Pakistan from Uzbekistan via Afghanistan. Additional Collector Customs Muhammad Tayyab, traders and other officials warmly welcomed the truck at Torkham border.
They showered rose petals on the driver and his helper when they entered Pakistan. Adeel Ahmad, the driver of the truck, said that he drove the truck three weeks ago from Uzbekistan but due to heavy snow on the roads in Afghanistan delayed his movement for a few days. Muhammad Tayyab said under the Transport International Route (TIR) agreement they received more than 80 container trucks from Uzbekistan with imported goods in the past one year.
He said they exported rice, leather and sports goods, medicines and other items to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other central Asian states. He added that Pakistan imported medicines and cotton from Uzbekistan. The official said that the Torkham transit terminal project would be complete by next year which would help increase trade with the central Asian countries.
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial president Amir Muqam on Saturday said the ones, who helped bring...
MARDAN: The police on Saturday busted a four-member gang impersonating officials of spy agencies and looting people,...
PESHAWAR: District Police Bannu and Bomb Disposal Unit defused a 50kg bomb in Talgai area, police said on Saturday.The...
MINGORA: The junior doctors and students of medical college were imparted vital training regarding emergency, trauma,...
CHITRAL: Work has been started on the main road to Kalash valleys.Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Anwarul Haq...
LAHORE: More than 4 million people across the globe are blind because of glaucoma, making it the third highest cause...
Comments