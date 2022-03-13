JI sit-in in Rawalpindi today

Rawalpindi : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is all set to stage sit-in against price hike, inflation and other problems being faced by masses here at Liaquat Bagh Chowk today (Sunday).

The day-long protest event is part of Jamaat's 101 sit-in being staged earlier this month across the country. As rest of opposition parties are active to dislodge the incumbent PTI Government, the JI leadership had opted for mass contact and highlighting public issues.

The JI central ameer, Sirajul Haq will address participants of sit-in on busy Murree Road of Rawalpindi. Head of organising committee, Usman Akash along Rawalpindi naib ameers Syed Uzair Hamid, Arshad Farooq and others inspected arrangements for the sit-in on Saturday.