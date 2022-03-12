ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday took on Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remarks on the opposition and said that Imran Khan’s abusive language showed that he was losing.

“Have you ever heard a winning captain abusing his opponents? No, losers do,” he tweeted from his Twitter account in a reaction to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s continuous tirades targeting the opposition leaders.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Imran Khan’s reference to the army in public jalsa while no confidence was pending was pathetic, desperate and would not work. Meanwhile, Bilawal said that PPP demanded action against Imran Khan for violating ECP directives and said that Imran Khan's rally in Lower Dir during the second phase of the local bodies’ elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a clear violation of the ECP's directives.

“The ECP should disqualify Imran Khan and members of his cabinet for attending Lower Dir public gathering,” he demanded in a statement on Friday. He said the ECP must take action after public office holders violated the clear ban on campaigning. “If the ECP does not take action against Imran Khan for this blatant violation, there is no justification for banning opposition members from participating in the election campaign,” he said.