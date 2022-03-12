Educational ties in renewable energy domain to be promoted

Rawalpindi : The German Solar Academy Network (GSAN) and Harmony Group Pakistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish their cooperation for the promotion and delivery of high-quality training, research and education in the field of Renewable Energy (with focus on Solar Energy) in the country, says a press release.

The MoU is an outcome of the Pakistan-German Renewable Energy Forum (PGREF) B2B facilitation among German and Pakistani entities. The MoU was signed as a delegate of the German Solar Academy Network (GSAN), Germany, is visiting Pakistan with an objective, to establish ties for education, training & Capacity Building in the Renewable Energy domain with focus on Solar Energy in Pakistan.

The PGREF and GSAN delegation also visited CASHT - Centre of Advanced Studies in Health & Technology (a project of Harmony Group).

Talking to media, Chairman Harmony Group, Tayyab H. Malik said that Pakistan has a large potential for Solar Energy and, “We have to unleash this potential for Sustainable Development in Pakistan.” He appreciated the support of the German Government & PGREF efforts in this regard.

In his address, the Co-founder & Project Head of GSAN, Matthias Raab, pointed out the huge potentials of photovoltaics and all other Renewable Energy applications in Pakistan. Geographic and social conditions are asking for this kind of energy supply, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Majid Afzal, a technical educationist, said that there has been a gap in Capacity Building in the field of Technical Education in Pakistan for the last several decades.

Prof. Dr. Michael Hartmann, GSAN Co-founder and Dean of the Berlin School of Technology at SRH Berlin University of Applied Sciences, also extended his best wishes and looks forward to having the new GSAN chapter on board.