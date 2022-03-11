Anti-Pakistan bill sent to US Foreign Affairs Committee

WASHINGTON: A US lawmaker, known for his favouritism towards India, has called for the designation of Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Last month, Scott Perry, the Congressman who sponsored the bill, wrote to the White House asking the Biden administration to block the approval of the nominated Pakistani ambassador to the US, Masood Khan. The administration, however, accepted the nomination and issued the Agre’ment on the 5th of Feb, observed as Kashmir Day in Pakistan.

Now, Representative Scott Perry has sponsored a bill titled ‘Stopping Pakistani Terror Act’ that seeks to provide for the designation of Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism, and other purposes. So far no other House member has joined him in this effort, although the bill has been referred to the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The official website of the US Congress has marked the bill under HR 6993. The main categories of sanctions include restrictions on US foreign assistance, a ban on defence exports and sales, certain controls over exports of dual-use items and other financial restrictions.The move by the US lawmaker came shortly after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks against Nato and the European Union.