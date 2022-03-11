Rawalpindi transporters reduce fares

RAWALPINDI: The transporters have announced to reduce fares by 25 per cent in the wake of decrease in petroleum prices by Rs10 per liter. Notification regarding reduction in public transport fares has been issued here on Thursday.

The Commissioner (Rawalpindi Division) Noor-ul-Amin Mangel called a meeting of transporters, where long route, local and goods transporters announced reduction in fares by 25 per cent till June 2022.

Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Tahir Farooq and District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Muhammad Rashid Ali were also present in the meeting.

Rawalpindi Transporters Owners Welfare Association (RTOWA) General Secretary Syed Wajahat Shah told ‘The News’ “We have reduced fares by 25 per cent, the decision taken due to Prime Minister’s announcement to reduce POL prices by Rs10 per liter and he assured not to increase prices till June 2022.” If prices remain same till June, we would provide maximum relief to the public during these months, he assured.

DRTA Secretary said that revised fare-list would be sent to all transporters today (Friday).According to the revised fare-list, commuters will pay Rs10 for stop-to-stop against Rs15 and will pay Rs25 for the last stop instead of Rs30.

The commissioner said that prices of vegetables, fruits and other items would also reduce. “I have formed special teams to monitoring open market shops to find out profiteers and hoarders,” he said.