44pc plantation target achieved under TBTTP

Islamabad : The climate change ministry and the provincial forest departments have achieved 44 percent plantation target set to plant 3.2 billion trees till 2023 under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme (TBTTP).
According to the statistics provided by the climate change ministry, almost 1.4 billion trees have so far been planted and process is going on across the country.
A complete data with statistics, images and video footages of the sites where trees have been planted is now available on the website of the climate change ministry. There are total of 9,500 such sites in different areas of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.
The government is confident that it will achieve the target of planting 3.2 billion trees by 2023 that will deliver an environmental dividend in preserving atmospheric health, reducing greenhouse gas effects, lowering cases of random floods, lowering rains, droughts and enhancing other biodiversity supportive actions. An official said three-month (February-April) season provides an unprecedented opportunity to plant as many trees as possible, so they have a plan to plant 540 million trees during this period.
Islamabad : The President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf , Azad Jammu and Kashmir and senior minister, Sardar Tanveer...
Islamabad : A book based on the living conditions of ‘Baba Pir Alpa’ was also unveiled. The book based on the life...
Islamabad : Pakistan’s former advisor on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi urged the Government of Pakistan to support...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department will forecast the ‘shooting’ trend of pollens in the twin...
Islamabad : The COVID-19 brought about a generational catastrophe in terms of learning as in the next 5-6 years the...
Islamabad : The 19 per cent of children remained out of school in 2021 while the 40 per cent of government and 23 per...
Comments