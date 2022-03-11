Vigilance body starts functioning in Haripur

HARIPUR: The District Vigilance Committee (DVC) began to implement its mandated activities to check human trafficking, child and bonded labour in the district on Thursday.
A help desk to receive the complaints was set up at the office of Deputy Director Labour while the DVC would conduct monthly monitoring visits to different areas of three tehsil.
The DVC Haripur was notified by Deputy Commissioner in January this
year following the notification from Home and Tribal Affairs department government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. And as
per notification, the DC would head the DVC as chairman while DPO, additional deputy commissioner, representatives of Labour department, social welfare and women empowerment, district public prosecutor, assistant commissioner headquarters and two representatives from civil society were the members.
The first meeting was held with Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights, Shaista in the chair while the representatives of police, prosecution, labour, and two members from civil society were in attendance on this occasion.
