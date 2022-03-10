Tareen group seeks PMLQ’s support in removing Buzdar

LAHORE: A delegation headed by Tareen Group’s provincial minister Nauman Langrial called on PMLQ leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Wednesday.

The delegation comprised provincial minister Ajmal Cheema, Aun Chaudhry, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Abdul Hayyi Dasti and Imran Shah. During the meeting, detailed consultation was held regarding prevailing political situation in Punjab. Elahi and Tareen Group agreed to continue contacts for the betterment of the province and the people.

Pervaiz Elahi inquired after Jahangir Tareen and expressed good wishes for him. Provincial minister Nauman Langrial asked about submitting a no-trust motion by Tareen Group in the assembly secretariat. Langrial said that Punjab had been destroyed and the group would have to come to the fore in the interest of the people as they had decided to remove Usman Buzdar. He called upon Pervaiz Elahi to support the Tareen Group in this regard. He said that he would also call on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain soon. Elahi said that so far no-trust motion had been submitted in the assembly secretariat and in the backdrop of the political situation, contacts would continue.