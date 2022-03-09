 
close
Wednesday March 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

‘Biden to issue executive order on cryptocurrency’

By News Report
March 09, 2022

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency this week that will mark the first step toward regulating how digital currency is traded, foreign media reported on Tuesday.

The move comes as administration officials have raised concerns in recent weeks about Russia’s use of cryptocurrency to evade the impact of crushing sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Comments