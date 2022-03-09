Four killed in Islamabad rampage

ISLAMABAD: Four persons, including a staff nurse of Polyclinic along with a male technician, were killed on Tuesday morning. The frenzied killer, identified as Abdur Rahim, later arrived at his in-laws house and also killed his father-in-law and brother-in-law.
The victim, identified as Raheela Bano and a staff nurse were killed by her husband Abdur Rahim who ran away, police said. "Raheem then shot dead his father-in-law identified as Aziz-ur-Rehman and brother-in-law Shuaib Aziz,” police, quoting the accused, said.
LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday held a meeting with the provincial ministers including...
LAHORE: On the advice of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a special Boeing 777 plane departed from Lahore early on...
PESHAWAR: The senior police officials on Tuesday visited the grave of constable Jamil Khan who was martyred in the...
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on cryptocurrency this week that will mark the...
KABUL: The Taliban halted a blood donation drive by women activists to mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday,...
LAHORE: Recently, the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan, recently facing no-trust motion, was heard echoing his...
Comments