Four killed in Islamabad rampage

ISLAMABAD: Four persons, including a staff nurse of Polyclinic along with a male technician, were killed on Tuesday morning. The frenzied killer, identified as Abdur Rahim, later arrived at his in-laws house and also killed his father-in-law and brother-in-law.

The victim, identified as Raheela Bano and a staff nurse were killed by her husband Abdur Rahim who ran away, police said. "Raheem then shot dead his father-in-law identified as Aziz-ur-Rehman and brother-in-law Shuaib Aziz,” police, quoting the accused, said.