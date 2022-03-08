ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could easily foil opposition’s no-trust motion as Prime Minister Imran Khan having full support of the party’s members and allies.

Addressing a news conference, Dr Shahbaz Gil said the opposition was destined to fail in an attempt to ousting the democratically elected government, which would complete its constitutional tenure of five years. He dispelled the notion that the opposition might succeed to get support from the government’s allied partners, saying the respectable politicians always stood by the commitments they made with others. By announcing no-confidence move, Shehbaz said the opposition was trapped into a blind alley particularly due to their corrupt leaders, who were bent on saving their looted money and properties.

The SAPM said it was in knowledge of the government that the opposition revived the culture of horse-trading in the politics, saying the PTI members had requested the prime minister to chalk out a strategy to expose the opposition in public after the failure of no-trust motion. To a query, PTI leader said the opposition was falsely giving an impression that the state institutions were partaking in politics.