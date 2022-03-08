Poultry rates cross Rs400/kg ahead of Ramazan

LAHORE:The price of chicken meat on Monday increased by Rs73 per kilogram and reached Rs407 per kilogram while the Punjab government is preparing a “special Ramazan package” under which it will come down by Rs10 per kilogram.

During the last week, the chicken meat sold at Rs334 per kilogram. However, the Punjab government has been working on a special Ramazan package in which essential edible items, including fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses and chicken meat will be sold lower than the market rates in the 317 special Ramazan bazaars of the province. The officials preparing the “package” disclosed it was already decided that chicken meat would be sold Rs10 per kilogram lower than the market rates in Ramazan bazaars. The market sources believed that the price might touch Rs500 per kilogram at the start of Ramazan. They argued that almost Rs10 per kilogram daily increase in chicken meat price was being registered during the last one week. Even, if review the fortnight prices of the chicken meat, it has witnessed an increase of almost Rs90 per kilogram. If the increasing trend persisted with the similar pattern the price would cross Rs500 per kilogram.

Contrary to market sentiments, Pakistan Poultry Association- North Zone Chairman Dr Abdul Karim said increase in poultry meat price was a seasonal demand-supply phenomenon. Pre-Ramazan chicken meat prices are always high due to wedding season which starts declining in Ramazan as demand reduced. Since the poultry meat is a perishable product so the supply could not be altered in short span to manipulate the market. The poultry farmers could not hold the supply once a bird is ready as it causes huge loss than profit.

Furthermore, in January, the demand of chicken reduced as fish consumption increased and touched its peak. However, in month of February, consumption increased due to parties and gatherings so prices started increasing, he added.