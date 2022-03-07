Gallery6 keep tradition alive with its annual art bazaar

Islamabad : The much-awaited annual ‘Art Bazaar’ that Gallery 6 has traditionally been holding each year to celebrate its anniversary, is currently underway, with mega discounts being offered to art-lovers and collectors in connection with its 14th anniversary.

The bazaar, which offers a large variety of about 700 artworks, is a great opportunity for purchasing art from multiple genres and a diverse range of artworks. The paintings are done in oils, acrylics, water colours, and mixed mediums. The works are in realism, expressionism, surrealism, abstracts, figurative work, landscapes paintings—dealing with either aesthetics or various personal, social, and cultural subjects.

Photo realistic paintings by Akram Spaul accurately explore themes of life. Figurative works by artists like Hajra Mansur, Rind, Akram Dost, Shiblee Munir, Mughees Riaz, Nisar, Sajida Hussain, Doda Baloch depict a wide variety of treatments. Landscapes by artists like Ghulam Mustafa, Sarfraz Musawir, Ajab Khan, Matloob Baig, Fareeha Shahid, not only present scenes of rural areas of Punjab and KPK with glowing effects of light and shade, but also city scenes from Karachi and Lahore. Some are dreamy and surrealistic, such as those by Asim Amjad and Wajid Dharkiwala.

The bazaar also offers abstract paintings done with acrylics, oils, water colours, or effects of chemicals on gold and silver leaf. Compositions by Abid Hasan, Naqsh Raj, Kanwal Zafar, Rayyan Abid have interesting surfaces and textures.

There are several artworks by emerging artists like Sujjal Kayani, Safwan Bashir, Unab Sumble, Samra Cheema, Mariam Arshad, Aun Raza, Rahman Zada, and Sana Iqbal. They are high-quality paintings in terms of concept, execution, and composition.

Those fascinated by calligraphy will be pleased to see a large collection of beautifully composed scripts. There are two paintings by renowned artist and art teacher Rashid Arshed and others by emerging artists like Wasil Shahid, Syed Rizwan, Shahid Rana, Kabir Ahmed.

The bazaar also offers prints by Irum Wani, Sana Arjumand, Mehwish Azam, and others; sculptures by Sajjad Akram, Nazeer Ahmad, Nabeel Majeed; and brilliant ceramic pieces by Ghafar Mohiuddin based on Sadequain’s paintings.