Monday March 07, 2022
Sports

Ashab through in national junior squash

By Our Correspondent
March 07, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Ashab Irfan (Punjab) got better of Nouman Khan (KP) in the under-19 category of the National Junior Squash Championships at the Mushaf Squash Complex.

Ashab Irfan was in terrifiic form and overwhelmed his rival in a comprehensive way.

