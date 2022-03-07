Impending disasters

Climate change is one of the biggest problems for Pakistan. The unbridled use of fossil fuels like oil and gas has caused the world’s temperature to rise, which has caused extreme weather events that are threatening the lives and livelihoods of millions of people. It is being feared that global warming will make many regions of Pakistan inhabitable. Farmlands will turn into deserts. Rainfall patterns will change causing floods and droughts. The government must make and implement policies to counter global warming.
Zunaira Haroon
Lahore
