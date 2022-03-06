Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani finally shows his face

KABUL: One of the Taliban's most secretive leaders, whose only picture on the US "most wanted" lists is a grainy semi-covered profile, was photographed openly for the first time on Saturday at a passing-out parade for new Afghan police recruits.

Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who also heads the feared Haqqani Network, has previously only been photographed clearly from behind.

"For your satisfaction and for building your trust... I am appearing in the media in a public meeting with you," he said in a speech at the parade. Before the Taliban's return, Haqqani was the most senior of three deputies to leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Akhundzada himself hasn't been seen in public for years. Haqqani heads a powerful subset of the Taliban blamed for some of the worst violence of the past 20 years.

At the police parade on Saturday, Haqqani was dressed like many of the senior Taliban officials -- very heavily bearded and wearing a black turban and white shawl.

Several diplomats were in the crowd -- including Pakistan's ambassador -- even though no country has officially recognised the new Taliban regime.

He said he was showing his face so "you could know how much value we have with our leadership".

Haqqani's appearance also suggests the Taliban have grown even more confident of their hold on the country since seizing power on August 15, two weeks before the last US-led foreign forces left.