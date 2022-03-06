Peshawar blast

Another tragic attack has left the country shocked. More than 50 people lost their lives and 197 were injured in the ghastly attack on a mosque near Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Peshawar. The attack has been condemned by people from all walks of life, including religious personalities. Many have accused the federal and provincial governments of failing to stop such attacks on places of worship. It will be hard to stop suicide bombers and other such attacks unless some stringent pre-emptive measures are adopted. All places of worship should have security walk-through gates on all entry points. It is, after all, the responsibility of the government to ensure peace and security of all people in the country.

Faisal Ansar

Karachi