Jinnah’s portrait unveiled at London National Liberal Club

LONDON: A portrait of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, was installed at Whitehall’s prestigious private members’ club, the National Liberal Club, in London on Thursday.

It's a great honour for Barrister Mohammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, to be recognised after 109 years. Jinnah was a club member in 1913, along with Mr Dadabhai Naoroji. The portrait was prepared by the artiste Mr Kaya Mar and was commissioned by Bilal Sheikh, the Principal Mont Rose College, to recognise Jinnah's presence in the club and the time he spent while practising as a Barrister in the United Kingdom.

The portrait has been installed as part of Pakistan's 75th Independence Anniversary celebrations in the presence of artists, writers and club members at the Club, which is located close to 10 Downing Street.

Jinnah, along with Mr Dadabhai Naoroji, was the first South Asian leader to honour the main hallway of this exclusive club. The initiative to commission Jinnah's portrait was taken by Bilal Sheikh who runs a network of education institutions and has been campaigning for the national-level recognition of Jinnah including the campaign for the statue of Jinnah next to Mahatma Gandhi and Sir Winston Churchill in the Parliament Square.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK, Mr Moazzam Ahmad Khan attended the event at the National Liberal Club along with over 50 prominent British Pakistanis.

Moazzam Ahmad Khan said that Jinnah's portrait at the National Club is a befitting tribute to the founder of the nation at the 75th birthday celebrations of Pakistan. He said that Mr Kaya Mar, a renowned artist, was commissioned by Bilal Sheikh to make the portrait that could reflect the true personality of Jinnah and his relevance to both the east and the west and the values he espoused.

Bilal Sheikh said: "Mr Kaya Mar knows Jinnah well as a great statesman and a believer in an equal society. Mr Kaya has captured the essence of the man as a liberal and progressive leader who created a homeland for millions of people in the subcontinent without any differential treatment.” Bilal Sheikh added: Mr Kaya Mar's portrayal of Jinnah shows him in his characteristic style and personality.