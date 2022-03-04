KU officers ask acting VC to resolve all financial issues

A delegation led by President Karachi University Officers Welfare Association (KUOWA) Dr Muhammad met the newly appointed acting vice chancellor of KU, Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon at the KU VC Secretariat on Thursday.

The delegation congratulated Khatoon on her appointment as the first female appointed to the post of KU vice chancellor. Dr Auj, who is also a syndicate member of the university, shared issues and problems being faced by the varsity’s officers.

He said that the matter of pay fixation was pending for more than a year, and requested Khatoon to issue directives to the director of finance to resolve all financial matters on an urgent basis.

On behalf of the KUOWA, Dr Auj expressed that a large number of officers were waiting to get incentive scheme, promotion to the next grade according to the time-scale pay formula and before retirement, meeting of the departmental promotion committee and restoration of son quota, fee exemptions for employees, their spouse and children, training programmes and schemes for the betterment of the employees.

He said the issues could easily be resolved through the selection board and said the officers were hopeful that Dr Khatoon would play a key role in this regard. The acting vice chancellor said that the institution belonged to all of them and it was their duty to work hard to further improve the standard of services being offered to the community.

She lauded the administrative officers, saying that they were the important stakeholders of the varsity. She would resolve problems faced by the officers at the earliest in accordance with the laws of the university. She said all problems could be solved in due course of time, adding that all decisions would be made in the interest of the university.

KU, NIMA signs MoU

The University of Karachi and National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in the maritime domain and promote education and foster joint efforts in the area of research.

Director General NIMA Vice Admiral (retd) Abdul Aleem and Chairman Department of International Relations, KU, Dr Naeem Ahmed inked the MoU at the VC Secretariat on Thursday. Acting vice chancellor KU Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon said that the world ocean was the largest ecosystem in the world which was of utmost importance for the survival of human life, adding that oceans were also a great source of income for human beings and they had a responsibility to protect them.

Aleem expressed that the KU and NIMA would learn from each other’s experiences, and said the agreement would not only enhance bilateral collaboration but would also play an important role in promoting joint activities, exchange of information, experts and researchers in furtherance in areas of mutual interest. The chairman hoped the MoU would help in studying the geo-strategic dynamics of Indian Ocean affairs. He observed that the ocean was a different world and to get acquainted with it, it was necessary to learn and understand from the experiences of experts. Director NIMA Karachi Commodore (retd) Ali Abbas was also present on this occasion.

KU cancels admissions

The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced that it had canceled the admissions of two students for submitting forged documents. According to KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar, the documents were sent to the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi for verification after which they were declared fake.

She said a student named Tehreen Minhas had submitted a tampered mark sheet to get admission in the Department of Chemistry. Similarly, Syed Mustafa Ali had submitted a forged mark sheet to get admission in the Department of Education. His admission form number was 539880.

Moreover, the varsity extended the date for the submission of the registration form of the two-year associate degree programme (ADP) in Arts and Commerce, and for the improvement of grades till April 1.

KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain mentioned that registrations forms were available at the Sindh Bank and Bank Al-Falah located at the KU Silver Jubilee Gate against the payment of Rs100.