Ufone 4G tops in PTA ranking

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) ranked Ufone 4G as country’s top voice and data network provider in a nationwide benchmarking campaign, a statement said on Thursday.

PTA used network performance score (NPS) methodology to ascertain service quality across the country. The integrated innovative methodology, standardised by European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) allows regulators to assess network performances through automated tests of simulated voice, data and SMS usage behaviors of end users, it informed.

The study was held across all federal and provincial capitals, including four towns, along with four major motorways and highways to ascertain quality of mobile networks.

Survey teams made more than 15 thousand voice calls and conducted 45 thousand data tests across an area of approximately 4,522 kilometers in length at these locations, PTA said. Ufone 4G topped in the campaign as the company’s voice and data services scored highest aggregate total of 634 out of 800.