Eight arrested over graft

LAHORE:Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested eight people, including a doctor and two Patwaris in its campaign against corrupt elements in government elements.

Dr Hassan Javed, Casualty Medical Officer (CMO), Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Gujar Khan, was arrested for allegedly tampering with Medical Legal Report (MLR) by changing status of injury. According to FIR-37/2017, the accused tampered with MLR when he was performing his duties as CMO in Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi in 2017. After completion of investigation a judicial action was approved against him. ACE also arrested five people, including a Patwari from Pakpattan. The accused in connivance with officers of Revenue Department occupied state land of 62-acre. A judicial action was approved against the accused, including Patwari Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Zaman, Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Luqman and Shaukat Ali. On the complainant of Manzoor Ahmad, ACE arrested Patwari Mukhtar Ahmad and Riasat Ali in FIR.232/2019 from Sheikhupura.

According to an FIR, Riasat Ali in connivance with Mukhtar Ahmad and others allegedly prepared a fake agreement to sell land measuring 45 Kanal, 5 marla and deprived the complainant of the land.