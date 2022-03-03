Man kills wife, transports body to in-laws in rickshaw

LAHORE:A man transported the body of his wife in a rented rickshaw along with minor daughter after torturing her to death over a domestic dispute in the Harbanspura police limits on Wednesday.

The victim Anjum was married to the suspect Nisar 15 years ago. She had a 10-year-old daughter from the wedlock and had been living in Tauheed Park. For quite some time, their relationship had soured and the couple would often quarrel with each other. On the day of the incident, the suspect tortured the victim to death. The suspect afterwards packed the body and hired a rickshaw to transport it to his in-laws along with his daughter. CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has also taken notice of the incident.

Girl poisoned TO DEATH by mother: A woman allegedly poisoned her 17-year-old daughter to death in the Kot Lakhpat area on Wednesday. Accused Saira poisoned her daughter in the absence of her husband Asif. Victim Laiba was taken to hospital but she could not survive. Asif said his wife was unhappy with daughter and threatened to kill her. Police have registered a case on the complaint of Asif.

hit to death: A 40-year-old man was killed by a moving train near Raiwind railway station on Wednesday. The man, yet to be identified, was crossing rail tracks near Raiwind railway station in the Raiwind City area when he came under the wheels of a train, resulting into his instant death. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

traced: Qila Gujjar Singh Investigation police traced a 19-year-old girl and handed over to her heirs on Wednesday. The girl "M" got angry with her family over a domestic issue and went to her friend's house. Upon which her mother had registered an abduction case at Qila Gujjar Singh police station.