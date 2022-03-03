SHC suspends NBW against Wasim Akhtar in terrorism case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday granted protective bail to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader and former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhar suspending the non-bailable warrant earlier issued by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for him.

The MQM-P leader had filed an application with the SHC seeking protective bail and suspension of the non-bailable warrant issued by the ATC in a terrorism case pertaining to medical treatment of terrorists.

Akhtar is one of the nominated suspects in the trial of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Dr Asim Hussain who has been accused of providing medical treatment to terrorists belonging to the MQM and banned militant outfits.

A counsel for the former Karachi mayor informed the SHC that his client was attending the court regularly but on February 26 he was in Lahore and unable to attend the court proceedings. He submitted that the applicant had filed an application for condonation of his absence, which was dismissed by the trial court.

He said the applicant was ready to join the trial court proceedings but apprehended his imminent arrest by police due to the non-bailable warrant. He asked the court to grant protective bail and suspend the operation of warrant so that he could appear before the trial court.

A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha without touching the merits of the case granted protective bail to Akhtar for seven days and suspended the operation of the warrant in the meantime.

The high court directed the applicant to surrender before the trial court within seven days observing that the protective bail order would cease to have its effect after seven days or whenever the applicant surrendered before the trial court