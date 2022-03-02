CDA board approves land for two varsities in Islamabad

The CDA board has directed that no generator to be allowed to be kept outside homes and after public notice same to be confiscated. -The News/File

Islamabad: The board meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday approved allotment of land for two universities and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Islamabad.

The official sources said that CDA board meeting chaired by the CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed approved land for Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) University, National University Special Education academic faculty.





It was also decided that First high tech facility would be established in the city. Property manual approved to ensure ease of doing business in the new facilitation centre. This has been done to link approvals with 1819 helpline and automation. The board directed that no generator to be allowed to be kept outside homes and after public notice same to be confiscated. High Court related matters were put up before board and report would be submitted accordingly.

The CDA board also decided in principle that a General Waiting List (GWL) for house repair to be prepared so that there is a priority based on application and there is no room for discretion. Meeting observed that already budget is limited so first come first serve basis to be ensured and there will be no discretion.