CDA seeks audience with federal cabinet to present reservations

Islamabad: The Board of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday decided to request the federal cabinet for an audience to present the board’s point of view regarding the cabinet’s decision to privatise the Jinnah Convention Centre (JCC).

Reliable sources told ‘The News that the board in its meeting decided that two of its non-executive members, Ali Asghar Khan and Nayyar Ali Dada, will present the board’s viewpoint and concerns to the federal cabinet.

The CDA board at its last meeting observed that the authority would require an undertaking from the Privatization Commission that provision of services of the sewerage treatment plant, solid waste management system, water supply system and separate electricity supply or grid station, traffic impact for future use of JCC will either be borne by the successful bidder or the Privatization Commission.

Furthermore, one of the members, Ali Asghar Khan said the board should build a case for review putting all the apprehensions clearly. “In essence, they stem from the fact that the land is being treated as an island within CDA and the independent bye-laws devised by the cabinet for a particular project will convert it into a jungle,” he said adding almost all the board members had expressed reservations regarding the project.

He said he feels strongly against the project and reiterates that they should make the cabinet aware that the board members have not been presented with a clear picture of the implications of the privatisation project.

Meanwhile, the CDA board meeting chaired by the CDA Chairman, Amer Ali Ahmed on Wednesday also decided to introduce online and automated board decisions and supervision system with the board members.