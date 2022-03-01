Education dilemma

This refers to the article, ‘The education paradox’ by Iftikhar Durrani (February 26). The writer discusses the conundrum that the education sector in Pakistan has been facing since independence. Undoubtedly, education in Pakistan exists only in name. These days one can see numerous buildings which are called ‘educational institutions’ but fail to serve as centres of education. Almost all these institutions are directionless. A number of them have no directors to oversee the running of these institutes. There is also a lack of facilities that encourage hands-on learning – a problem most common in government schools. Moreover, the exorbitant fees of private institutions makes education unaffordable for the majority of students.

Such a state of affairs leads to various problems, including a high school dropout rate. The government needs to ensure that concrete measures are taken to improve the system of education in the country. Otherwise, we will have a huge mess on our hands in the future.

Naveed Khan

Lasbela