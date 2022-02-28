No lessons learnt

Where war wins, peace perishes. This is exactly what has happened in Ukraine. The consequences of this conflict will be catastrophic. No doubt, Ukraine is being punished for wanting to join Nato – a move encouraged by the US to keep Russia under pressure. This war is just another example of the failure of the UN, which was established to maintain peace across the globe. Worse still is that despite knowing the bitter realities of the world wars of the previous century, most countries refuse to settle their differences through dialogue. America’s decision to impose sanctions on Russia is merely adding fuel to the fire. All parties involved in the conflict must exercise restraint and work to de-escalate the situation through diplomacy.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali