Hamza, Mehboob in semis of PSF-International Squash

ISLAMABAD: Young Hamza Khan marched into the semi-finals of the US$ 6,000 PSF-International Squash Circuit-1 event at the Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad.

In Sunday’s quarter-final, the youngster who is ranked No 220 defeated Zeeshan Zeb 11-8, 12-10 and 11-8 in 31 minutes.

Farhan Mehboob also won his quarter-final against Muhammad Farhan Hashmi 11-5, 8-11, 11-4 and 11-9. The match lasted for 29 minutes.

Farhan Mehboob will now face his younger brother Waqas Mehboob in the first semifinal on Monday while in the second semifinal Hamza Khan will take on Farhan Zaman.

Results: Farhan Mehboob bt Muhammad Farhan Hashmi 11-5, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9; Waqas Mehboob bt Hamza Sharif 11-5, 11-8, 12-10. Hamza Khan bt Zeeshan Zeb by 11-8, 12-10, 11-8; Farhan Zaman bt Danish Atlas Khan 12-10, 11-6 (Rtd Hurt) .