Cummins eager to play in front of ‘noisy crowd’

ISLAMABAD: As Australian cricketers touched down the Pakistani soil after 24 years, captain Pat Cummins expressed his desire to see a packed noisy crowd watching the top brand of Test cricket between the two elite nations.

Just hours after checking in at a hotel in Islamabad Sunday morning, Cummins held a virtual media conference. Responding to a question from ‘The News’, he said he was anxiously waiting to play in front of a different crowd.

“It is one of the things that make me so excited to be here. Whenever we come to the sub-continent, fans here are so different from Australia. They are loud and passionate. Hopefully, Pakistan will be no different. So am eagerly waiting to see the crowd making noise. I would rather suggest the crowd come to the grounds and see the two top teams in action. Make some noise and enjoy the cricket,” Cummins, who is leading the side on his first-ever overseas tour, said.

The Australia captain said his team felt incredibly safe. “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is an incredible host. We are being looked after well by professionals who know their job well. Though we have been driven straight from the airport to hotel, security is not our concern. It is the same as India where you don’t have to leave hotels much. We are used to it so there are absolutely no worries. We will just concentrate on cricket. We are satisfied and happy that we are being looked after well in every aspect. We are here to enjoy our cricket and are paying no heed to any distractions,” he said.

The Australian captain, who is in Pakistan for the very first time, praised the country as being a fantastic cricketing nation. “A whole generation has missed watching Australia live on grounds here. Over the last few years, international cricket has slowly gained momentum in Pakistan. Our selector George Bailey came and played here. The PSL has been hugely successful. We are here for a whole series. I think it is time to return favours as Pakistan always come to play in Australia,” he said.

Following a day of isolation, all those Australians having negative COVID-19 tests will be free to start training at the Pindi Stadium from Monday — four days ahead of the start of the first Test on March 4. “We are coming out of a long cricket season. I think the four days of practice will be enough going into the series,” the fast bowler said.

On the expected combination for the Test series, Cummins looked hardly perturbed. “We have quality substance, covering all the bases — just a few adjustments considering the nature of the wickets and taking a clue from the recently held series here. Possibly it would be all about playing two or three pacers — one or two spinners. So we are ready for every condition, knowing well that we are playing in the sub-continent,” he said.

In comparison with the Ashes, Cummins said that the Tests here would rather be a battle to adapt to the given conditions. “Unlike Ashes where we had two- to three-day Tests, in Pakistan, things would be different. We should be ready to play the same brand for the whole five days,” said Cummins, who led Australia to a comprehensive victory in Ashes series back home recently.

He hoped that Fawad Ahmad would be of great benefit to the team as a bowling consultant. “He knows these conditions well and at the same time would be of benefit at nets. He is a team boy — we are looking forward to his company,” he said.

Australian captain said Steve Smith’s company would be beneficial considering his immense experience. “Smith knows the conditions better. When it comes to field changes, he of course would be of benefit. Lucky to have Smithy with us,” he said.

The pacer was wary of the reverse swing which he feels could play its role. “We have trained for that during our preparations back home.”

Talking about New Zealand’s pullout of the tour to Pakistan last year, Cummins said it was unfortunate. “On the sidelines, I am keen to know more about Pakistan culture. Usman and Fawad are there to help me out.”