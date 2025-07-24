King Charles sends stark message to Prince Andrew amid new developments

King Charles has sent an important message to Prince Andrew amid new developments.

The Duke of York has reportedly received a clear reminder from King Charles that his role within the Royal Family remains unchanged, according to a royal expert.

Andrew, who has been at loggerheads with His Majesty for Royal Lodge, has been allegedly been feeling 'chipper,' as reported by the DailyMail, following the White House's confirmation that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein did not keep a list of clients.

US authorities have also reiterated that Epstein died by suicide, dismissing lingering conspiracy theories. However,Andrew, who was once associated with Epstein, is said to be experiencing renewed anxiety amid the ongoing scrutiny.

A royal insider, speaking to Ephraim Hardcastle of the Mail, claimed that Andrew had been feeling chipper after learning the FBI had closed its investigation. Yet, fresh uncertainty has reportedly emerged following US President Donald Trump's hesitation to release certain documents.

Hardcastle wrote: 'But with Trump's second thoughts about releasing documents, Andrew's anxiety continues. It has not helped that he has received a reminder from the King that events do not allow him to return to royal duty. Is there no redemption for the disgraced duke?'

Back in August 2024, reports suggested that Andrew had become somewhat withdrawn during a public dispute with King Charles over the tenancy of Royal Lodge.

However, this is far from his only controversy. The Duke has remained out of the Royal spotlight since stepping back from official duties in 2019 following his infamous and damaging BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.