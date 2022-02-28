‘Over Rs1b uplift projects completed in NA-130’

LAHORE:Local Government and Community Development Department Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said public welfare development projects worth over Rs1 billion have been completed in Allama Iqbal Town.

The public welfare development projects have been completed in the constituency of Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood NA-130 and my constituency PP-160 during the last two years, the minister said. These include sewerage, water supply, gas pipeline, construction, repair and carpeting of roads, streets and installation of street lights. Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that numerous public welfare development projects were completed in Karim Block, Neelam Block, Badar Block, Nishtar Block, Shah Kamal, Fatehabad, Bhikewal, Ichhra, Kamboh Colony, Ganj Bakhsh Road, Shah Jamal Road, Union Parks and other areas of Allam Iqbal Town. The ongoing projects will be completed at the earliest, he said.