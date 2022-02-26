Two cops martyred in Quetta firing

QUETTA: Two policemen were martyred and another wounded in an attack at Quetta’s Eastern bypass area on Friday, local media reported.

As per the details garnered, the incident took place near Bhoosa Mandi when some unidentified armed assailants sprayed bullets on policemen, resultantly, two policemen were martyred on the spot.

Soon after the incident, security forces and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies of the policemen identified as ASI Rehmatullah and Constable Ali Asghar to hospital. Police sources said policemen were on a routine patrolling in the area when attacked by terrorists. The assailants managed to flee the scene after the incident.

The injured policeman was also shifted to civil hospital Quetta for medical assistance. Police and frontier Corps personnel reached the spot as an investigation into the incident went underway.

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha and Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, meanwhile, strongly condemned the attack on police personnel. In separate statement issued here, they paid rich tribute to martyrs of police who had given sacrifice of their precious lives for maintaining peace in the province.

They said anti-peace elements wanted to destabilise peace in the province with the aim to halt development process in the area. They also extended their sympathy with families of victims and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The CM said that directions have been given to concerned official to submit report of the incident after completion of investigation saying measures would be taken to arrest suspects involved in the incident as soon as possible.

He said such cowardly attacks could not weaken the moral of security forces and nation, adding that nefarious design of anti-elements of peace would be foiled through contributions of security forces and masses for development of the province.