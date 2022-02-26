ANP leader warns govt against changing 18th Amendment

TAKHT BHAI: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Friday warned the government against undoing the 18th constitutional amendment.

Addressing a gathering at Momin village here, he said the bid to change the 18th amendment would be resisted with full force. He said the ANP won provincial autonomy and gave identity to the province by renaming the province as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Known social and political figure Asif Pashtun announced joining the ANP along with his supporters and family members on this occasion. Haider Hoti criticised the government for issuing statements about the construction of Kalabagh dam and said the project was detrimental to the rights of smaller provinces.

The ANP leader, who is also Member National Assembly, said the ones, who imposed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the country, should rid the nation of this incompetent government. He said some elements with vested interests were conspiring against the 18th amendment. He said the province had got financial and administrative powers in accordance with the 1973 constitution.

The ruling clique, he said, wanted to deprive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of its constitutional rights. The provincial government, he said, had also compromised on the rights of the province. Coming down hard on the prime minister, Haider Hoti asked Imran Khan to honour his election promises. “Imran Khan had promised to convert the Prime Minister’s House into a university, create 10 million jobs and build five million houses,” he recalled.

He said the days of the incumbent government were numbered as the people were fed up with the rulers, who did not bother to provide any relief to the have-nots. The ANP leader said skyrocketing inflation and rising unemployment had made life miserable for the people. He said the purchasing power of the people had fallen drastically.