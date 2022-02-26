Three wounded resisting mugging bids

Three people were wounded for putting up resistance during mugging bids on Friday.
According to police, 24-year-old Sajjadur Rehman was shot and injured over offering resistance to a mugging bid near Chamra Chowrangi in Korangi. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment.
Separately, Usman, 24, was shot by robbers when he did not hand his valuables to them in Surjani Town’s Khuda Ki Basti. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.
In another incident, 40-year-old Nazeer was wounded while resisting a mugging attempt in Korangi’s Awami Colony. He was taken to the JPMC for medical assistance.
Man injured
An 18-year-old boy, Rishi, was injured after being hit by a stray bullet in Baldia Town. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.
