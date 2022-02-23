Tree plantation drive launched

PESHAWAR: The tree plantation campaign was launched in Ghulam Khan Tehsil in North Waziristan.
Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan, District Police Officer Aqiq Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Daulat Khan, Divisional Forest Officer North Waziristan and Additional Assistant Commissioner Miranshah Umar Khitab inaugurated the tree plantation campaign.
The local notables, students, civil defense volunteers and the general public took part in the tree plantation campaign. Under this drive, two million saplings will be planted in North Waziristan, including Mir Ali, Dattakhel, Razmak, and other areas.
Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali asks the people to participate in the campaign and get free saplings from the nearest government nursery and help make North Waziristan green.
