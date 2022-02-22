No-trust move: Zardari, Fazl on same page

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Monday appeared to be on the same page regarding bringing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both leaders in a meeting at Fazl’s Islamabad residence agreed on jointly formulating a political roadmap against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the Centre. Besides the no-trust move and various options to make it a success, they also discussed the political situation in the country.

The meeting continued for about two hours, including one-on-one talks for half an hour. It was the first meeting between Zardari and Fazl after the PPP's departure from the PDM. Both avoided any interaction with the media after the meeting; however, the JUIF issued a joint statement after the meeting.

Sources said that Zardari told Maulana Fazl that he should consult with all the opposition on the issue of a no-confidence motion in order to get support of required number of MNAs to dislodge the government.

According to sources, the duo also discussed the move to contact disgruntled PTI legislators. They had discussion on the upcoming long march of the PPP. Maulana Fazl also expressed his optimism over the success of the game plan of the opposition against the government, saying that soon he would give a surprise to the government. He said that people are looking towards the opposition while the allies of the government were also disappointed with it.

According to a joint statement issued by the JUIF, Maulana Fazl said in the meeting that it was time for incompetent rulers to leave as people are fed up with inflation and unemployment. “The selected government has lost the trust of the people,” he said, adding that this time the opposition moves forward with consensus among all parties. Zardari said in the meeting that people are looking towards the opposition while government allies are also fed up with the government policies.