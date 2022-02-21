Khalid Maqbool accuses Sindh govt of patronising street criminals

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday termed the deployment of ‘non-local’ police in Karachi a key reason behind the surge in street crime in the city.

“Without the local police, non-local robbers cannot be confronted. Giving police power to Rangers is not the solution,” he said while addressing youths at a park adjacent to the party’s office in Bahadurabad.

The MQM-P leader said that the current situation in Sindh’s urban centres, particularly Karachi, was disturbing. He alleged that all crimes were happening under the auspices of the Sindh government.

“The people know who have sponsored the Lyari gang war and now which forces are again making Karachi a hotbed of crime,” he remarked and requested the higher courts to take notice of the rise in crime in the city.

He asked youths to fully participate in the country’s politics stating that the party would soon hold the biggest rally of youth of the country. He said that most of the people at the event were newcomers to the party. “Opponents have lost sleep over the number of new youths who joined the MQM-P,” he added.

Siddiqui said the participation of youth in politics provided a vibrant leadership to the country. He also asked the party workers to educate their community’s youth and prepare them to take the federal competition exams.

“If you are studying at colleges and educational institutions, the All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation [APMSO] is there for politics,” he told the youths, adding that if the APMSO was not available at their educational institution, they should start working with the MQM-P at the union council level.