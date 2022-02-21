Khalid Maqbool accuses Sindh govt of patronising street criminals

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday termed the deployment of ‘non-local’ police in Karachi a key reason behind the surge in street crime in the city.
“Without the local police, non-local robbers cannot be confronted. Giving police power to Rangers is not the solution,” he said while addressing youths at a park adjacent to the party’s office in Bahadurabad.
The MQM-P leader said that the current situation in Sindh’s urban centres, particularly Karachi, was disturbing. He alleged that all crimes were happening under the auspices of the Sindh government.
“The people know who have sponsored the Lyari gang war and now which forces are again making Karachi a hotbed of crime,” he remarked and requested the higher courts to take notice of the rise in crime in the city.
He asked youths to fully participate in the country’s politics stating that the party would soon hold the biggest rally of youth of the country. He said that most of the people at the event were newcomers to the party. “Opponents have lost sleep over the number of new youths who joined the MQM-P,” he added.
Siddiqui said the participation of youth in politics provided a vibrant leadership to the country. He also asked the party workers to educate their community’s youth and prepare them to take the federal competition exams.
“If you are studying at colleges and educational institutions, the All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation [APMSO] is there for politics,” he told the youths, adding that if the APMSO was not available at their educational institution, they should start working with the MQM-P at the union council level.
The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency has arrested 31 Indian fishermen and seized five of their vessels for fishing...
Taking notice of the fact that the resting place of Mehdi Hassan, the undisputed emperor of Ghazal singing, does not...
President of Pakistan Arif Alvi is set to inaugurate a linear accelerator machine, which is a device used for external...
Participants of a consultation held on Sunday expressed concerns over human rights violations and the worst working...
Despite claiming to have found leads in the case of journalist Athar Mateen’s killing, police are yet to arrest the...
A view of Karachi university's audiovisual section of Dr Mahmud Husain Library. -Photo by reporterRashid Shah, 51,...
Comments