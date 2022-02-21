Annual meeting of RIPCCHS held

Islamabad : Rawalpindi Islamabad Press Club Cooperative Housing Society (RIPCCHS) annual meeting was held in the society on Sunday which was presided over by the president of the society Rana Tahir Mehmood. On this occasion, Rana Qaiser Mehmood presented the annual performance report to the secretary, says a press release.

In the meeting, the budget was approved and a resolution was presented by the management committee. If an incumbent wants to run for a third term in a society, he should be allowed to do so. They approved a resolution at its annual meeting of the cooperative society to install dust bins outside all the houses

and allow an incumbent to contest for the post of society for the third time.

The general body unanimously approved the resolution. The meeting also approved that dust bins would be installed outside all the houses for which half of the money would be paid by the society from its own funds while half of the money would be taken from the members of the society.

Responding on behalf of the members, the President of the Society Rana Tahir Mahmood said that we were given a three year mandate, we have tried our best to fulfill the trust of the people and provide basic facilities to all the members despite our limited resources. He said that security arrangements would be made more foolproof and ensuring water supply was our top priority. He said that two new tube wells were installed last year which has improved water supply but another tube well before next summer.