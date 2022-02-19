Swati woos back annoyed PTI workers in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati held talks with a disgruntled group in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday and pleaded them not to field tehsil mayor candidates against party’s ticket holders in the district.

Flanked by the PTI leader in Saudi Arabia Bashar Khan Swati, the federal minister held talks with Ajmal Khan Swati and Dr Ashfaq and lauded their party services.

Swati said that he respects the services rendered by the party workers but tickets could only be awarded to five of them in the entire Mansehra district.

“The chief minister and other party leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa want to secure the maximum tehsil mayor seats in the province and you should also join them in these efforts, instead of creating hurdles in their way,” Swati said.

Ajmal Swati and Dr Ashfaq, who were leading the disgruntled group in PTI and earlier announced to field the diehard party workers in the upcoming local government elections, told the federal minister that they would review their previous decision after his talks with them.

“We expect that the party would award tickets to the diehard workers,” Dr Ashfaq said.

Meanwhile, the PTI ticket-holder for the Mansehra tehsil mayor slot Kamal Saleem Swati submitted his nomination papers with the returning officer concerned.